By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — More cases of a respiratory virus have been confirmed at the University of Maryland, College Park, where a freshman died of complications from the virus last month.

The director of the university’s health center said Friday there were 22 confirmed cases of students with adenovirus.

Dr. David McBride said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified four cases as adenovirus 7, a strain that can cause more severe illness.

He said the school will continue “increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces.”

Student Olivia Paregol, 18, of Howard County died last month due to complications from the virus.