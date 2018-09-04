By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Last week police released video of a furious young woman, now identified as Mariana Silver, banging on a Greyhound bus window before unapologetically driving away and hitting the bus driver in the process. The video went viral, Silver is now in police custody and now her uncle is weighing in.

We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30. The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycR — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018

“As long as I’ve known her, I’ve never seen her like this,” said Seth Silver, the uncle of 20-year-old Mariana Silver of Northeast, D.C.

Silver told D.C.’s NBC 4 News his niece is mentally ill and was in the middle of a manic episode in the video.

“She’s schizophrenic. She’s not taking her medicine. And anybody who’s schizophrenic- if they’re stressed out- they will go into a sub personality,” Silver said.

The 20-year-old is seen highly agitated in the video after getting in what began as a driving altercation with the bus driver that quickly escalated to violence.

District police said the incident began on Thursday in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road Northeast, near the U.S. National Arboretum, when the woman cut off the bus about 6:05 p.m.

The bus driver attempted to speak to the woman and according to a police report, said, “You’re a crazy driver. You need to get off the road.”

After the verbal altercation, the 20-year-old Silver went to her car to get a bat and crack the window shield. Then, as cars honked to hurry her along, she went back to her trunk to get a jack and used it to smash the driver’s side window and mirror.

Silver then got back in her car and drove towards the bus driver, rolling him onto the car. Even after people attempt to intervene, Silver continues driving towards the bus driver. The video ends when sirens are heard and Silver is seen driving off.

Police later arrested Silver and said the driver left the scene of the incident with bruises, scrapes, and pain in his hip.

The 20-year-old appeared before a judge Saturday and is being held without bond.

“I pray that everybody will understand she’s a young girl. Everybody makes mistakes,” Seth Silver said about his niece.