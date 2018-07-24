By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

MLB star Josh Hader may not have faced any consequences for using hate speech when he was a teenager, but that’s not the case for everyone.

According to reports, Bronson Harmon, a former high school star wrestler in the California area, just had his scholarship to California Polytechnic State University revoked after a video surfaced online, exposing the 18-year-old for using homophobic language directed at Latino people.

According to TMZ Sports, the young wrestler was caught on camera at a Keep Families Together rally in Modesto back on June 30, holding a Trump 2016 campaign sign, yelling “f*ck you, fagg*ts” to immigrant rights protesters that walked by. It’s reported that Harmon’s dad was also at the rally shouting “send their a**es back.”

TMZ Sports also reported that Bronson had pushed a man into a tree at the same rally. According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Bronson told reporters that he now regrets his words and actions.

“I totally regret it [the slur] … I got caught up in the heat of the moment,” Bronson told the Tribune. “I was there to peacefully protest the things that we believe, and people were harassing us, spitting on us and calling us Nazis.”