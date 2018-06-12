By AFRO Staff

Valerie Ervin is dropping out of the Maryland governor’s race and endorsing her rival, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Ervin’s campaign sent out a news advisory Tuesday evening saying Ervin and Marisol Johnson, her running mate, would endorse Baker at Langley Park in Prince George’s County. “The location is symbolic because the Hogan administration made deep cuts to the Purple Line project, which caused significant delays in launching its construction and potentially costing Maryland taxpayers more,” the advisory said.

Ervin had been polling behind the two leaders in the Democratic race Ben Jealous, former head of the NAACP, and Baker. Ervin became the head of the ticket when her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, died unexpectedly earlier this year. She was in the process of suing the Maryland State Board of Elections to get her and Johnson’s name on the ticket before the primary election on June 26. Ervin and Johnson made history as the first gubernatorial ticket in Maryland history to boast two women of color.

Ervin will endorse Baker at the Takoma Langley Transit Center, located at the intersection of 193 and East West Highway at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the advisory.