James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

While many Prince George’s County battles were resolved on June 26, after the Democratic Primary in Maryland, two other key county races weren’t.

The race for District 7 County Council seat is now between Rodney Streeter and Krystal Oriadha, who have 2,776 and 2,743, respectively while the District 9 County Council position has Prince George’s County Court of the Clerk Sydney Harrison at 7,029 votes to Tamara Brown’s 6, 970.

Candidates from both races are waiting for the results of provisional/absentee ballots. The counting of those ballots will take place on July 5 and a second absentee ballot canvas will occur on July 6.

Oriadha told the AFRO she is in good spirits heading into the provisional/absentee counting process. “I am optimistic about the outcome,” she said. “I am thankful for the hard work my team did to carry us this far.”

In the spirited Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 race, incumbent Carolyn Boston edged out well-known activist Belinda Queen, 4,796 to 4.096 but it may be subject to a recount because of Boston’s slim margin of victory and the number of provisional/absentee ballots.