By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

A Wake Forest basketball coach was arrested on assault charges after landing a knockout punch on a man who would later die at the hospital.

According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Jamill Jones, an assistant basketball coach for the Wake Forest men’s basketball team, punched a drunken man in Long Island City at about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. According to the paper, the man who later died after being hospitalized was Sabor Szabo, a 35-year-old man from South Florida.

Szabo, reportedly, was banging on several cars as he walked along 29th Street; according to the Post, one of the cars he banged on belonged to Jones, who immediately got out his vehicle. A resident in the neighborhood, reportedly, came outside to investigate the ruckus and Szabo then punched that resident in the face. That’s when Jones intervened, knocking Szabo out.

Jones was captured on security camera footage walking away from the scene; he turned himself in two days later, according to reports.

The medical examiner has yet to determine if Jones’ punch was the actual cause of Szabo’s death, per reports, but Jones still currently faces third-degree assault; the charges could be upgraded upon examiner discovery.

Wake Forest’s official Twitter account released the following statement: “Wake Forest Athletics Director Ron Wellman has placed assistant men’s basketball coach Jamill Jones on leave.

Wellman spoke with Jones today [Aug. 10] and he agreed that the decision is appropriate at this time given the circumstances.”