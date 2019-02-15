By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

Walker’s Legacy Foundation announced a new business initiative to provide moms in the District with entrepreneurial skills, resources and networks to help them grow their businesses.

During a press conference at Trinity Washington University Rose Parlor, Main Hall, 125 Michigan Ave. N.E., Moms Who Enterprise unpacked their six-week program supported by Citi Community Development, created to develop financial and entrepreneurship skills for expectant or existing mothers in D.C. Qualified participants include women who are pregnant or parenting, identify as low-income or A.L.I.C.E (asset limited income constrained yet employed) and currently looking to take their businesses to the next level, according to the press release.

“There are so many women who are single moms who have side hustles who are looking for opportunities and networks to help them create more legitimate business enterprises, whether she be a beautician working from home or the woman making jams or homemade lemonade in their home,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, CEO and Founder of Walker’s Legacy and Walker’s Legacy Foundation. “I have had the fortune to see women go from that lemonade stand to a multimillion dollar deal with Whole Foods. It’s not impossible.”

“And no one business is any better than another. What it comes down to is access to the knowledge needed to take your business to the next level and access to the resources and support to aid you along the way.”

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (Ward 5) was on hand to offer his support for the program.

“When I heard about the Moms Who Enterprise program I got really excited about it,” McDuffie said. “I wanted to make sure we hosted the announcement of this in Ward 5 because it’s the type of program to train and provide skills about entrepreneurship to mothers and soon to be mothers who, in many cases, are heading single family households and coming from environments where they lack resources.”

“I get really excited about this because these are the type of program in partnership

with CIti that we need to be providing. It gives them a chance to be more financially resilient and look forward to coming back to their graduation in May.”

McDuffie, who chairs the Committee on Business and Economic Development for the D.C. Council discussed the importance of a kaleidoscope of pathways to jobs and employments for D.C. residents.

“Here’s what we know. We know that not everybody who graduates from high school is going to go on to college. We know some people may find challenges with finding employment in the private sector,” McDuffie said. “So entrepreneurship should be something people can pursue with companies and partners willing to make an investment with them.”

The deadline for applications to the program is Friday, Feb. 15. The program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday beginning March 15, culminating with a graduation ceremony Saturday May 11 the day before Mother’s Day.

Walker’s Legacy Foundation, the nonprofit arm of W​alker’s Legacy ​a digital platform for multicultural women, exists to provide the entrepreneurial, financial and professional supports needed to improve economic prosperity and reduce economic inequality for multicultural women and girls, globally. For more information please visit, www.walkerslegacy.org​