By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Yet another White Major League Baseball player was exposed for tweeting racist and homophobic comments in the near past.

Washington Nationals star shortstop Trea Turner released a statement on June 29 via the team’s media relations department, apologizing for multiple offensive tweets he made back in 2011-‘12.

“There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter. I am sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly,” Turner said. “I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am. But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love.”

Turner had used words such as “f*ggot,” and told someone “you’re gay” in another tweet as a means of insulting them; he also tweeted, “once you go Black, you’re going to need a wheelchair,” a line from the 2004 film “White Chicks.”

The old tweets were retweeted by fans during a game against the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon. The tweets were deleted but Yahoo Sports posted screen shots of each.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo addressed the resurfaced tweets after the game.

“I have spoken with Trea regarding the tweets that surfaced earlier tonight,” Rizzo said in a statement. “He understands that his comments — regardless of when they were posted — are inexcusable and is taking full responsibility for his actions. The Nationals organization does not condone discrimination in any form, and his comments in no way reflect the values of our club.”

Turner is the third White baseball player in the past month to have racially offensive or homophobic tweets resurface. Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb was also exposed Sunday for offensive statements tweeted, such as “this gay Black kid won’t stop presenting about Black hair. #IWantToLeave.” Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader was busted a week ago for racist language used on Twitter. All three were 17-years-old at the time of their tweets.