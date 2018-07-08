By Tim Lacy, Special to the AFRO

LeBron James is starting to understand what MLB Hall of Famer Yogi Berra meant when he uttered the yogyism, “It’s like deja vu all over again!”

When LeBron departed Cleveland a eights years ago, it was no secret he was tired of dragging a team of mediocre players around year after year. Pleas to owner Dan Gilbert fell on deaf ears, and when LeBron cleaned out his locker, Gilbert came to life. Gilbert’s rants centered on the fact that LeBron would never win a championship if he left Cleveland. LeBron departed for South Beach, joined the Miami Heat with a couple superstar buddies, soaked up some sunshine, drank a few mojitos and collected a little jewelry for his fingers.

Upon LeBron’s return to Cleveland, it was like the second coming. He led the Cavs to glory and Gilbert returned to his old ways. So, LeBron played out his contract and put his resume on the market. This stirred another media frenzy and it was deja vu all over again.

When a two-time Olympian with four MVP’s and three NBA championships hits the job market, team owners start to drool. With all of the choices available, it was obvious that L.A. had the most to offer. It was an escape to warm weather away from Cleveland’s frozen tundra. He owned two homes there, his wife and kids were already in place, and he had a business venture up and going. He departed Cleveland with the well wishes of the fans, and he had the comfort of knowing he had a billion-dollar lifetime contract with Nike to help him pay his car note when he retired.

With the eyes and ears of NBA fans focused on these developments, LaVar Ball (remember him?) seemed to be trying to sell the idea that LeBron would be playing a support roll for his son, Lonzo. Not only is that a bunch of hooey, but it is suspected that Lonzo is faking a knee injury so he won’t be traded.

To add a cherry to this cake, San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is attempting to get out of Texas to join LeBron in L.A. Leonard says he is prepared to sit out a season if he isn’t allowed to make the move. Granted, Leonard is one of the premier defensive players in the league, but sitting out is a lot of crap. I don’t care if Jesus is the point guard and Moses is the power forward, Kawhi ain’t stupid enough to sit and watch millions of dollars pass him by.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, LeBron is all business. He recently reached out to ex-Laker Cedric Ceballos to get his permission to wear the number 23, which Ceballos wore as a Laker. Ceballos recognized the respect and gave his blessing.

I can’t wait to see L.A.Bron and The Baby-faced Assassin (Steph Curry) bump heads in the upcoming season. Stay tuned.