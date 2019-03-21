By A.R. Shaw, NNPA News Correspondant

Wendy Williams revealed details about her personal battles with drug addiction during an episode of the “Wendy Williams Show.”

Near the end of her daily one-hour show, Williams, 54, stood in the audience and spoke directly into the camera about her issues with cocaine and how she’s seeking help.

“I have been living in a sober house,” Williams said while crying. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past. I never went to a place to get treatment. There are people in your family, it might be you. I want you to know more of the story.”

Williams shared that she lives at a sober facility at night after work and doing personal activities.

“After I go to the Pilates and go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” she continued. “They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting, this ride.”

Williams, who missed two months of the show at the start of 2019, also said that her husband, Kevin Hunter, and son were the only people who knew.

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “After I finish my appointments. I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. We talk and read and talk and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth.”

During her hiatus, Williams initially told her audience that she was struggling with Graves’ disease. While admitting to being in a sober house, she also announced that she will seek to help others fighting addiction with a substance abuse hotline.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.