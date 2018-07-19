By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

The District of Columbia Council started its annual summer recess on July 15 but that doesn’t mean legislators will be taking a long vacation from their jobs.

“I am planning on attending legislative conferences that will help me do my job better,” D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At Large) told the AFRO. “I will also read reports that have been done by District agencies to get a better [understanding] of what they are doing for residents. I also plan to take my wife to dinner a couple of times.”

The council will be in recess until Sept. 15 and will have its next legislative meeting on Sept. 18. On the council’s web site, there are no committee hearings scheduled during July and August. However, in addition to White, some council members will be working.

D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) said although he and his team have done much to improve the District’s educational system in the past year “there is still much more we must accomplish.”

“Over the summer, my staff and I are working diligently so that we can address concerns that have been voiced over the first half of this year and continue putting students in the best position to succeed once the council returns in the middle of September,” Grosso wrote on his blog.

Plus, Grosso will hold educational town hall meetings on July 24 at the Lamond-Riggs Library Branch and on July 25 at the Cleveland Park Library Branch.

D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) will hold a “Ward 1 Day” at the National Building Museum on July 24 and a “Ward 1 Pool Day” at the Banneker Recreation Center on Aug. 18. The information is listed on Nadeau’s web site and it said at the “Pool Day” residents can voice their concerns to her.

D.C. Council member Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4) said in his e-newsletter to residents that during the recess he will “get out of the Wilson Building and spend time in Ward 4, directly learning more about the concerns of residents and fostering a sense of community among neighbors.”

“It is also a time to conduct more in-depth research on Ward 4 and the District’s most pressing issues, and make plans for how those problems can be legislatively addressed,” he said.

Todd also said he is inviting key agencies in the District government to publish letters to Ward 4 residents in an online publication, “Ward 4 Weekly” about its projects, policies and priorities.