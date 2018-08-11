By Brelaun Douglas, Special to the AFRO

Aug. 12 will mark the one-year anniversary of “Unite the Right,” a White supremacist and White nationalist rally that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., and resulted in the death of a counter-protester. This year, the gathering comes to Washington, D.C.

“Unite the Right 2” is scheduled to be held Sunday evening near the White House. A strong and varied counter-protest presence is expected as well.

Here’s what can be expected:

“Unite the Right 2”:

Participants will be meeting at the Vienna Metro Station in Vienna, Va., at 2 p.m. and will be transported to the Foggy Bottom Metro Station via trains and buses according to the event webpage. At 5 p.m., they will begin marching along Pennsylvania Avenue to Lafayette Square near the White House. The rally is scheduled to go from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Counter-protests:

Hate Not Welcome: No Unite The Right 2

A counter-protest organized by Shut It Down D.C. with a Still Here, Still Strong Rally from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to Lafayette Square at 3:30, where participants will rally until an underdetermined time.0

Rise Up Fight Back Counter-Protest

A counter-protest run by Black Lives Matter D.C. The group will meet at 12 p.m. at 905 16th St. NW.

Rally and March Against the Fascists

A rally at Freedom Plaza hosted by the UMD Socialists and D.C. International Socialist Organization. The rally will begin at 12 p.m., followed by a march to Lafayette Park at 3:30 p.m.

Other counter-protests will be occurring including: United to Love: Stand Together Against All Forms of Hate, the REAL White People’s Rally, Trans and Queer #ResistDance Against White Supremacy and, possibly, other informal demonstrations.