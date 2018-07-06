By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A White man who challenged a Black family’s right to use the neighborhood pool has resigned from a homeowners’ association board in North Carolina.

A video recorded by Jasmine Edwards on July 4, seen more than 4 million times on Facebook, shows what happened after Adam Bloom questioned whether she was allowed to be there. She accused him of singling them out as African-Americans. He called police. Officers then spoke with them outside the pool, and determined that Edwards, who lives in the neighborhood, did in fact have keycard access.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson warned that her officers “will not be used as pawns to further someone’s dislike for anyone.”

The association announced Thursday that Bloom resigned his board membership and as chairman of the pool. Bloom has not commented.