By AFRO Staff

First Lieutenant Colonel

Major Lucy Lyles was promoted, Dec. 5, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Maryland Transportation Authority. With 25 years of service, she is the first Black female to be promoted to that rank in any state agency in Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Brenda White was sworn in, Nov. 26, as Mayor Catherine Pugh’s representative on the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board. (Courtesy Photo)

Baltimore Women’s Commission Chair

Karen Bond will serve as chair of the Baltimore Commission for Women, members of which were sworn in Nov. 26 at City Hall. The commission is established as a resource for accessing services and assistance to improve the lives of women and their families, according to its website. Bond said her hope is to “create better outcomes for women and girls in Baltimore.” (Courtesy Photo)