By Tim Lacy, Special to the AFRO

LeBron James can’t catch a break.

This man is arguably the greatest player to ever step on the hardwood. The LeBron James versus Michael Jordan debate will be around more than a minute. We witnessed the Joe Louis versus Muhammad Ali debate rage on long enough for Mike Tyson to be added to the list. But, that’s a story for another time.

When LeBron first came into the league, he was hailed as the second coming. It didn’t take long for media and fans to find out he couldn’t walk on water and his stock seemed to drop. With a supporting cast that nobody recognized, the Cavaliers languished in mediocrity. Fans and media turned their sights on this kid fresh out of high school and attempted to explain why this was all his fault.

When he got sick of the snow and freezing weather, along with the jaundiced eye turned in his direction, LeBron packed his bags and headed for South Beach. There, he picked up a little sunshine and a couple championships, not to mention the adoration of those fans who had hopped back on his band wagon. His departure for the sunshine and a little less hostility brought out Cav’s owner Dan Gilbert who voiced his displeasure and vowed that LeBron wouldn’t win a championship before the Cavs would. Everybody knows how that turned out.

Back in Cleveland four years later, with a little better supporting cast, LeBron was able to win a title for his hometown. Fans were pleased and LeBron was once again King James. Dan Gilbert was happy to bask in the glory and stuff the winner’s check in his pocket, but he still openly displayed his bitterness towards LeBron.

Now we see the Cav’s return to their old ways. LeBron can’t get the help he needs and Dan Gilbert doesn’t seem to care. Despite the fact that LeBron plays his behind off, his team is having a difficult time dealing with Golden State. I have been playing basketball and watching basketball since Moses was a point guard for the Hebrews, and in my opinion, the load is getting to be too much for the King.

Along with this, some media idiots won’t give him a break. In game seven against the Celtics, LeBron did everything but rebuild Boston Gardens. He was able to pull out the win, but famous sports columnist Skip Bayless (another talking head) took it upon himself to trash LeBron after all. I ain’t going to get into my opinion of Skip Bayless.

With his team in the finals, it seems once again to be an exercise in futility to take his team to face the Golden State Warriors. Dan Gilbert ain’t happy, but the handwriting is on the wall. LeBron is packed and ready to leave town again. This time the fans are a little more forgiving. The only mystery attached to this upcoming departure is where is he going?

The front runners for his services seem to be the Rockets, 76ers and Lakers. The Lakers seem to be on the bottom of this list, but don’t forget LeBron’s family and a very lucrative business await him in L.A.

I don’t know where he will land, but you can bet big money it ain’t Cleveland.