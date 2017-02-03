Friday, February 3, 2017


Former Baltimore Gilman High School Star is Patriots Rookie in Super Bowl https://t.co/wHsJfOxraz

https://t.co/DaJw1opAHi #AfroNews #50Cent

https://t.co/22FoCtB5w5 #AfroNews #MorganState

Hundreds Say Goodbye to Beloved D.C. Resident https://t.co/GdxXc3gkfK

Union: Guard Killed at Prison a Hero, Saved Lives of His Co-Workers https://t.co/zsxUT3tj4n

  • The Reverend Darrell Scott, pastor of the New Spirit Revival Center in the Cleveland (Courtesy Photo)

    Black Cleveland Pastor, Delivers ‘Fake News’ at Trump White House BHM Meeting

    The Reverend Darrell Scott, pastor of the New Spirit Revival Center in the Cleveland area, a speaker at the Republican National Convention and a member of the Trump Transition Team Executive Committee, by his own admission falsely stated certain facts that curiously suggested that some of the top gang leaders he had a relationship with in

  • (Courtesy of Beyonce/Instagram)

    Beyoncé Announces She’s Pregnant with Twins on Instagram

    NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice over. Beyoncé and Jay Z announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two,” said a statement signed

  • Somali refugees Habiba Mohamed and Abdalla Munye pose for a portrait to Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Decatur, Ga.. The couple's 20-year-old daughter is unable the leave Somalia due to the travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    Refugees: A world Away from Loved Ones, Anxious and in Limbo

    President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from certain countries has brought stress, desperation, worry and confusion to a number of families in the United States and abroad. Trump’s order temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days. Many refugees in the U.S. had expected

  • This Jan. 19, 2017, photo shows actress Jasmine Guy in New York to promote her BET drama "The Quad." The series premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

    Jasmine Guy Heads Back to College for BET Drama ‘The Quad’

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jasmine Guy is back at make-believe school. For the third time. At 54, she has had a varied career as a dancer, writer and singer as well as actress. But she remains best-known for her stint as college student Whitley Gilbert on the “Cosby Show” spin-off “A Different World” (which aired

  • Octavia Spencer, from left, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae pose in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Hidden Figures" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Quotes from Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Remarks from winners and others at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards: “This story is of unity, this story is what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins, every time. … Thank you so much for appreciating these women. They are ‘Hidden Figures’ no

  • Azealia Banks (left) called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna (right) after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision and Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP)

    Azealia Banks Picks Fight with Rihanna over Trump Order

    Rapper Azealia Banks has launched another social media beef, and this time her target is Rihanna. Banks called out the Barbados-born Rihanna after the singer tweeted : “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from

  • CNS Data Graphics Race4

    Trump Set to Govern with Whitest Cabinet in Decades

    COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Somewhat reflective of American demographics, more than half of President Barack Obama’s and President Bill Clinton’s cabinet members and slightly less than half of President George W. Bush’s were women and minorities, according to the New York Times.   Donald Trump represents a significant break from that tradition.  His cabinet is

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

