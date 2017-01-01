Sunday, January 1, 2017


AfroJobs1

NATIONAL NEWS

BALTIMORE NEWS

WASHINGTON NEWS

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY NEWS

@AfroNews Twitter Feed

AFRO NewsFollow

AFRO News
10h

University of North Alabama Honors First Black Graduate https://t.co/aI7SoMtJDr

14Twitter
11h

More Black Students Accepted through Harvard’s Early Admission https://t.co/XoTD7kGkXJ

24Twitter
16h

Census Bureau: Higher Percentage of Black Children Live with Single Mothers https://t.co/566P5VbGfD

2Twitter
17h

2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting after Connecticut Meek Mill Concert https://t.co/Q4fRkE2RJk

1Twitter
21h

Globalization Took Hits in 2016; Will 2017 Lead to More? https://t.co/UwDtk8qy4t

31Twitter
Load More...
  • canstockphoto6612381-globalization-003

    Globalization Took Hits in 2016; Will 2017 Lead to More?

    LONDON (AP) — Globalization, the path that the world economy has largely followed for decades, took some hefty blows in 2016. The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union have raised questions over the future of tariff-free trade and companies’ freedom to move production to lower-cost countries.

  • FILE - In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James answers questions as he holds his daughter Zhuri during a post-game press conference after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, James, who ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship and used his superstar platform to address social causes, was chosen as The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File, Pool)

    The King of 2016: LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete of Year

    CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James was jolted forward when the massive crowd swelled from the sidewalks and into Cleveland’s streets, surrounding the convertible that he and his family were riding in. This wasn’t supposed to happen. James looked at his wife, Savannah, their baby daughter and two sons and feared for their safety. “We were kind of afraid for

  • FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file phot,o, United States' Simone Biles performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Briles was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

    Simone Biles Soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year

    Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Summer Olympics like just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were different? The floor was still the floor. The vault still the vault. The uneven bars still uneven. The balance beam still a four-inch wide test of nerves. And the 19-year-old

  • In this undated photo, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, GA., is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

    Spared from Demolition, Historic 1920s Black Schoolhouse Being Saved

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As a girl in the mid-1950s, Amy Roberts would catch a ride each morning with her neighbors the Johnsons, the couple that ran the one-room schoolhouse where Black children were taught on St. Simons Island. “Mrs. Johnson played the piano and she had the younger children,” Roberts said, recalling her years

  • Susan Burton outdide the cage.

    First Steps, Second Chances and Heroes

    You can say Susan Burton has 20/20 vision. The lens is tinted in shades of trauma and triumph. It’s been 20 years outside and 20 inside California’s criminal justice system. While the decades between then and now break even Burton, 65, confides that the seesaw she rides remains lopsided. Between 1976 and 1996, she cycled

  • article-i-article-i-photo1-que-bikes-for-mrs-santa_fotor

    Omega Psi Phi Assists AFRO’s Ms. Santa in Bringing Christmas to Kids across Baltimore

    On Dec. 8, members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Pi Omega Chapter delivered 40 brand new bikes to the AFRO headquarters as part of the Ms. Santa program. The Ms. Santa program is organized by the AFRO’s own Ms. Santa, Diane Hocker. Hocker also serves as the director of Community and Public Relations for

  • DorisMiller1

    Honoring the Past – The Medal of Honor for Dorie Miller?

    As the nation honors the past on the 75th commemoration of the dawn of World War II, I am requesting that you write to the President about awarding the Medal of Honor to World War II Messman Attendant Second Class Doris Miller for his acts of valor during the December 7th, 1941, attack on Pearl

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

SPORTS

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RELIGION

OPINION

017

SOCIAL SCENE

778FollowersFollow
7,867FollowersFollow

AFRO BRIEFS

Signup for AFRO eBlast

HEALTH

INTERNATIONAL

afro.com
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297

Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200

Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080

Contact us: [email protected]

TRENDING ARTICLES



© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers