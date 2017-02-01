Wednesday, February 1, 2017


  • Somali refugees Habiba Mohamed and Abdalla Munye pose for a portrait to Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Decatur, Ga.. The couple's 20-year-old daughter is unable the leave Somalia due to the travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    Refugees: A world Away from Loved Ones, Anxious and in Limbo

    President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from certain countries has brought stress, desperation, worry and confusion to a number of families in the United States and abroad. Trump’s order temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days. Many refugees in the U.S. had expected

  • This Jan. 19, 2017, photo shows actress Jasmine Guy in New York to promote her BET drama "The Quad." The series premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

    Jasmine Guy Heads Back to College for BET Drama ‘The Quad’

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jasmine Guy is back at make-believe school. For the third time. At 54, she has had a varied career as a dancer, writer and singer as well as actress. But she remains best-known for her stint as college student Whitley Gilbert on the “Cosby Show” spin-off “A Different World” (which aired

  • Octavia Spencer, from left, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae pose in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Hidden Figures" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Quotes from Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Remarks from winners and others at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards: “This story is of unity, this story is what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins, every time. … Thank you so much for appreciating these women. They are ‘Hidden Figures’ no

  • Azealia Banks (left) called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna (right) after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision and Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP)

    Azealia Banks Picks Fight with Rihanna over Trump Order

    Rapper Azealia Banks has launched another social media beef, and this time her target is Rihanna. Banks called out the Barbados-born Rihanna after the singer tweeted : “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from

  • United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

    23rd Title: Serena Williams Sets Major Record with Win over Venus

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner’s trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivalled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name most synonymous with No. 23. Venus Williams got to watch from close range again, and shed

  • CNS Data Graphics Race4

    Trump Set to Govern with Whitest Cabinet in Decades

    COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Somewhat reflective of American demographics, more than half of President Barack Obama’s and President Bill Clinton’s cabinet members and slightly less than half of President George W. Bush’s were women and minorities, according to the New York Times.   Donald Trump represents a significant break from that tradition.  His cabinet is

  • FILE- In this May 19, 2016, file photo, the Harriet Tubman Residence is seen at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, N.Y. New York lawmakers and federal parks officials are gathering in Washington, to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York. U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will preside over an official signing ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that will make the park part of the National Park System. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

    Harriet Tubman National Historical Park Becomes Reality

    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — Federal parks officials have formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in upstate New York. Members of the state’s congressional delegation joined U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington, D.C., for the official signing ceremony Tuesday that makes the park part of the National Park Service system. It encompasses the

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

