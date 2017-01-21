Saturday, January 21, 2017


  • A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    Hundreds of Thousands of Women Around the World Decry Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. “We march today for

  • This undated photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows convicted murderer Ricky Gray who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Gray is scheduled to be put to death for the murders of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and 4-year-old sister, Ruby, as well as their parents Bryan and Kathryn Harvey in 2006. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP)

    Virginia Executes Ricky Gray

    JARRATT, Va. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a family of four, slashing their throats and setting their home ablaze after they left their front door open while preparing for a New Year’s Day party in 2006, was executed Wednesday. Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. following a lethal injection at the

  • Markeith Loyd is transported from the Orlando Police headquarters to Orlando Regional Medical Center after being captured earlier in the evening in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday night after eluding a massive manhunt for more than a week, authorities said. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

    Markeith Loyd, Suspect in Lt. Debra Clayton’s Orlando Killing, Released from Hospital

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities asked the courts on Wednesday to deny bond for the suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer as he was hospitalized for most of the day with injuries he got during his arrest. An affidavit, filed with the Orange County Clerk of Courts a day after

  • FILE- In this May 19, 2016, file photo, the Harriet Tubman Residence is seen at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, N.Y. New York lawmakers and federal parks officials are gathering in Washington, to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York. U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will preside over an official signing ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that will make the park part of the National Park System. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

    Harriet Tubman National Historical Park Becomes Reality

    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — Federal parks officials have formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in upstate New York. Members of the state’s congressional delegation joined U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington, D.C., for the official signing ceremony Tuesday that makes the park part of the National Park Service system. It encompasses the

  • hbculawsuitmd

    HBCU ‘Equality Lawsuit’ Resumes Jan. 9

    On Jan. 9, the remedial portion of litigation brought by a coalition of former and current HBCU students against the state of Maryland will begin. In October 2013, District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled in favor of the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, saying Maryland had violated the U.S. Constitution

  • In this undated photo, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, GA., is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

    Spared from Demolition, Historic 1920s Black Schoolhouse Being Saved

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As a girl in the mid-1950s, Amy Roberts would catch a ride each morning with her neighbors the Johnsons, the couple that ran the one-room schoolhouse where Black children were taught on St. Simons Island. “Mrs. Johnson played the piano and she had the younger children,” Roberts said, recalling her years

  • DorisMiller1

    Honoring the Past – The Medal of Honor for Dorie Miller?

    As the nation honors the past on the 75th commemoration of the dawn of World War II, I am requesting that you write to the President about awarding the Medal of Honor to World War II Messman Attendant Second Class Doris Miller for his acts of valor during the December 7th, 1941, attack on Pearl

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

