Tonight: AFRO's First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, January 9.

Streep Wins Globe DeMille Award, Excoriates Trump

Baltimore Mayor's Ex-Aide Faces Election Law Charges

FACT CHECK: Streep Overrated? Trump Picks a Decorated Star

FBI: Roof Displaying Racist Symbols even During Trial

  • Rapper's Chris Brown (left) and Soulja Boy (right) announced Jan. 4, 2017, that they’ve signed on for a three-round boxing match that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Floyd Mayweather. (Photos by Scott Roth/Invision and Chris Pizzello via AP)

    Chris Brown to Box Soulja Boy over Social Media Feud

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather. Both hip-hop stars have announced that they’ve signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather’s companies. Soulja Boy put

  • These booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department show, from top left clockwise, Brittany Covington, Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, and Tanishia Covington, four people charged, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, with aggravated kidnapping and taking part in a hate crime after allegedly beating and taunting a man in a video broadcast live on Facebook. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

    Hate-Crime Charges Filed Against 4 in Attack on Mentally Disabled White Man

    CHICAGO (AP) — Four Black persons were charged with hate crimes Thursday in connection with a video broadcast live on Facebook that showed a mentally disabled White man being beaten and taunted, threatened with a knife and forced to drink from a toilet. The assault went on for hours, until Chicago police found the disoriented victim walking

  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in a courtroom for rape and kidnapping charges in Cleveland. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, the Ohio Supreme Court it won’t reconsider the death penalty appeal of Sowell, who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

    Ohio Supreme Court Delays Serial Killer Anthony Sowell’s Execution Date

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to delay the execution date for a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home. The court on Thursday granted the request from attorneys for serial killer Anthony Sowell (SOH’-wehl). The execution had been set for Nov.

  • hbculawsuitmd

    HBCU ‘Equality Lawsuit’ Resumes Jan. 9

    On Jan. 9, the remedial portion of litigation brought by a coalition of former and current HBCU students against the state of Maryland will begin. In October 2013, District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled in favor of the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, saying Maryland had violated the U.S. Constitution

  • FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file phot,o, United States' Simone Biles performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Briles was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

    Simone Biles Soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year

    Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Summer Olympics like just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were different? The floor was still the floor. The vault still the vault. The uneven bars still uneven. The balance beam still a four-inch wide test of nerves. And the 19-year-old

  • In this undated photo, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, GA., is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

    Spared from Demolition, Historic 1920s Black Schoolhouse Being Saved

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As a girl in the mid-1950s, Amy Roberts would catch a ride each morning with her neighbors the Johnsons, the couple that ran the one-room schoolhouse where Black children were taught on St. Simons Island. “Mrs. Johnson played the piano and she had the younger children,” Roberts said, recalling her years

  • DorisMiller1

    Honoring the Past – The Medal of Honor for Dorie Miller?

    As the nation honors the past on the 75th commemoration of the dawn of World War II, I am requesting that you write to the President about awarding the Medal of Honor to World War II Messman Attendant Second Class Doris Miller for his acts of valor during the December 7th, 1941, attack on Pearl

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

