Monday, January 16, 2017


  • Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. (Courtesy Photo)

    Controversial Bishop Eddie Long Dies at 63 from Aggressive Cancer

    Bishop Eddie Long, the controversial pastor of the Lithonia, Ga. megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has died, according to a statement from the church. The 63-year-old died Sunday morning “after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer,” the statement read. “As a man of God with unyielding faith, Bishop Long maintained his

  • Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a news conference accompanied by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, left, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Chicago. The U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years. The report released Friday alleges that institutional Chicago Police Department problems have led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

    US–Chicago Police-Civil Rights-Report: Chicago Police Violated Civil Rights for Years

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday laid bare years of civil rights violations by Chicago police, blasting the nation’s second-largest department for using excessive force that included shooting at people who did not pose a threat and using stun guns on others only because they refused to follow commands. The report was issued

  • President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

    Text of Obama’s Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery

    The text of President Barack Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday night in Chicago, as prepared for delivery. ___ It’s good to be home. My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes we’ve received over the past few weeks. But tonight it’s my turn to say thanks. Whether we’ve seen eye-to-eye

  • FILE- In this May 19, 2016, file photo, the Harriet Tubman Residence is seen at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, N.Y. New York lawmakers and federal parks officials are gathering in Washington, to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York. U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will preside over an official signing ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that will make the park part of the National Park System. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

    Harriet Tubman National Historical Park Becomes Reality

    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — Federal parks officials have formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in upstate New York. Members of the state’s congressional delegation joined U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington, D.C., for the official signing ceremony Tuesday that makes the park part of the National Park Service system. It encompasses the

  • hbculawsuitmd

    HBCU ‘Equality Lawsuit’ Resumes Jan. 9

    On Jan. 9, the remedial portion of litigation brought by a coalition of former and current HBCU students against the state of Maryland will begin. In October 2013, District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled in favor of the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, saying Maryland had violated the U.S. Constitution

  • In this undated photo, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, GA., is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

    Spared from Demolition, Historic 1920s Black Schoolhouse Being Saved

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As a girl in the mid-1950s, Amy Roberts would catch a ride each morning with her neighbors the Johnsons, the couple that ran the one-room schoolhouse where Black children were taught on St. Simons Island. “Mrs. Johnson played the piano and she had the younger children,” Roberts said, recalling her years

  • DorisMiller1

    Honoring the Past – The Medal of Honor for Dorie Miller?

    As the nation honors the past on the 75th commemoration of the dawn of World War II, I am requesting that you write to the President about awarding the Medal of Honor to World War II Messman Attendant Second Class Doris Miller for his acts of valor during the December 7th, 1941, attack on Pearl

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

