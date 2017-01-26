Thursday, January 26, 2017


  • This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Terry Edwards. Edwards, 43, is set for lethal injection on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Attorneys for the Edwards say he didn’t do the 2002 shootings and that he had poor legal help at his trial and in earlier appeals. They want a federal court to stop his lethal injection. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

    Texas Man Convicted in 2 Slayings at Subway Shop Set to Die

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Terry Edwards was seen holding a gun when fleeing from a suburban Dallas Subway sandwich shop after a robbery where two workers were fatally shot. He was spotted ditching the weapon in a trash can nearby and was carrying more than $3,000 in a Subway bag when he was arrested a

  • CNS Data Graphics Race4

    Trump Set to Govern with Whitest Cabinet in Decades

    COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Somewhat reflective of American demographics, more than half of President Barack Obama’s and President Bill Clinton’s cabinet members and slightly less than half of President George W. Bush’s were women and minorities, according to the New York Times.   Donald Trump represents a significant break from that tradition.  His cabinet is

  • A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    Hundreds of Thousands of Women Around the World Decry Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. “We march today for

  • Markeith Loyd is transported from the Orlando Police headquarters to Orlando Regional Medical Center after being captured earlier in the evening in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday night after eluding a massive manhunt for more than a week, authorities said. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

    Markeith Loyd, Suspect in Lt. Debra Clayton’s Orlando Killing, Released from Hospital

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities asked the courts on Wednesday to deny bond for the suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer as he was hospitalized for most of the day with injuries he got during his arrest. An affidavit, filed with the Orange County Clerk of Courts a day after

  • FILE- In this May 19, 2016, file photo, the Harriet Tubman Residence is seen at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, N.Y. New York lawmakers and federal parks officials are gathering in Washington, to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York. U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will preside over an official signing ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that will make the park part of the National Park System. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

    Harriet Tubman National Historical Park Becomes Reality

    AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — Federal parks officials have formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in upstate New York. Members of the state’s congressional delegation joined U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington, D.C., for the official signing ceremony Tuesday that makes the park part of the National Park Service system. It encompasses the

  • In this undated photo, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island, GA., is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect. Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

    Spared from Demolition, Historic 1920s Black Schoolhouse Being Saved

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As a girl in the mid-1950s, Amy Roberts would catch a ride each morning with her neighbors the Johnsons, the couple that ran the one-room schoolhouse where Black children were taught on St. Simons Island. “Mrs. Johnson played the piano and she had the younger children,” Roberts said, recalling her years

  • DorisMiller1

    Honoring the Past – The Medal of Honor for Dorie Miller?

    As the nation honors the past on the 75th commemoration of the dawn of World War II, I am requesting that you write to the President about awarding the Medal of Honor to World War II Messman Attendant Second Class Doris Miller for his acts of valor during the December 7th, 1941, attack on Pearl

  • article-w-african-american-museum-washington-d-c-afrophoto-001

    Black American Journey Finally Enshrined in National Museum

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture opens this week alongside the Washington Monument and the National Museum of American History, it will firmly — and finally — anchor the Black experience in the nation’s narrative. “In 1915 . they say, ‘There should be a monument. There should be a

HEALTH

INTERNATIONAL

