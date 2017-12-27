The African American Women’s Resource Center Kitchen Table Talks

The African American Women’s Resource Center is currently holding Kitchen Table Talks. Kitchen Table Talks are talks with women of color who participated in a movement, including the Civil Rights Movement, movements for Women rights or movements for the rights of the LGBT community. The concept of the Kitchen Table talks spans from a Black tradition of people sitting around the kitchen table sharing important and often life-saving information in a manner that everyone at the table could understand and act upon. The next talks are scheduled to occur on Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 840 First Street, NE. For more information, visit aawrc.org.