AFRO Names New Publisher, Board

The AFRO-American Newspapers on Monday named a new publisher and a new board of officers.

Frances Murphy Draper, who served as president of the family-owned company from 1987-1999, will be chairman of the board and publisher. John “Jake” Oliver, who became chairman and publisher in 1986, was named publisher emeritus.

“I view the AFRO as our paper. And when I say ‘our’ I mean the community’s paper. The AFRO is the source for insight into what the Black community is talking about and I want to build on Mr. Oliver’s legacy. We appreciate his long service as publisher and chairman,” said Draper.

Other officers elected or reelected at the Company’s annual organizational Board meeting are: Rachael Murphy Humphrey, secretary; James E. Wood, Jr., treasurer; and Kevin E. Peck, vice president of advertising. Benjamin Murphy Phillips, IV, was elected president, a position he previously held from 2014-2016.