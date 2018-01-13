Baltimore-Area MLK Events

All events listed take place in Baltimore on the MLK Holiday, Jan. 15, unless otherwise indicated.

18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

(Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. and Eutaw St., noon-2 p.m., Admission: Free)

More than 70 groups will participate in the parade including; high school and community marching bands, fraternities and sororities, honor/color guards, equestrian units, dance squads and civic organizations. Information: 410-752-8632

MLK Day Celebration 2018

(Reginald F. Lewis of Maryland African American History and Culture, 830 E. Pratt St., noon- 4:30 p.m., Admission: $5)

Live performances, community discussions, films and crafts all reflecting on the life of Dr. King. There will be a musical concert, “Man of Peace: The 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” written by composer Benny Russell and performed by Peabody’s Tuned In Orchestra. Also, a discussion on combating violence in our city, moderated by Dr. Harold Carter Jr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Information: 443.263.1800

Dr. MLK Day of Service and Fourth International Sisterly Relations Day

(Rho Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., 525 N. Caroline St., Admission: Free)

AKA members will lead a community impact day of service, with “110 minutes of sisterhood in action,” commemorating the 110th anniversary of the founding of AKA and honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Discussion: “Challenges to the MLK Legacy: Voting Suppression”

(Chevrei Tzedek Congregation, Myerberg Center, Jan. 13, 12:15 p.m.- 3:15 p.m., 3101 Fallstaff Rd., Admission: Free)

This discussion will be led by Kurt L. Schmoke, former Mayor of Baltimore and current president of the University of Baltimore. The event is the congregation’s annual observance of MLK Day, as well as the birthday of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a close associate and fellow freedom marcher with Dr. King.

MLK Day of Service With Civic Works

(Civic Works, 1801 E. Oliver St., 8:30 a.m.-noon, Admission: Free)

Civic Works, the 6th Branch and Rebuild Johnston Square will lead a day of service honoring Dr. King, by working on different lot projects throughout East Baltimore, from Oliver to Biddle Street, cleaning up debris, planting, preparing garden beds and more. There will be an indoor art option for children, families and seniors.

43rd Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast

(Kings Landing Women, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Rd., Admission: $50-$125)

This is one of the oldest MLK celebrations on the East Coast, founded more than four decades ago, to celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. King. This year’s speaker is the Rev. Dr. C. Anthony Hunt.

MLK Day of Service With Higher Achievement

(Lakeland Elementary/Middle School, 8:30 a.m.-noon, 2921 Stranden Rd., Admission: Free)

The school will lead projects like, Pinwheels for Peace, building Peace Benches, painting projects and more. Afterwards, students, parents, staff and community members will participate in the MLK Parade.