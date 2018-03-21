Baltimore Tallies 51st Homicide Victim

A March 19 shooting claimed the life of 26-year old West Baltimore man.

Baltimore police were called to the intersection of Westwood and Moreland Avenues in West Baltimore at approximately 10:00 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 26 year-old Deon Garner of the 5100 block of Nelson Ave., in Northwest Baltimore.

A woman by the name of Marcia on Facebook wrote a post detailing how she would miss Garner, who she called her “big cousin.”

“I can’t believe u are gone R.I.P I have to ask the Lord why he took you from our family but I guess it was just your time I love you big cuz and I promise to take care of your little cousins and make you proud #never even got to see them,” she wrote.

The AFRO reached out to Marcia and she described Garner as the “nicest person” who always wore a smile.

“My cousin Dee was the best person ever. He was always making people laugh. Always had a smile on his face and he never ever bothered nobody. He was a good person, the best person in the world and I am really going to miss him,” Marcia told the AFRO.

Garner’s Facebook page says he studied at Allegany College of Maryland, a public two year college in Cumberland, Md.

It also appears that Garner was the father to a little girl.

Police do not have a suspect or a motive in his homicide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.