Baltimore’s Latest Homicide Victims Include A 17-Year Old

On Dec. 12, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), identified a teenager who had been killed over the weekend in Northeast Baltimore, along with a 30-year old man killed in North Baltimore.

Markel Gray, 17, of the 6500 block of Rosemont Ave. was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5800 block of Moores Run Court in the Cedonia community, around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 10, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Gray was Baltimore’s 327th homicide victim.

Also on Dec. 12, BPD identified another victim of homicide as 30 year-old Travis Carter.

Carter had been shot in the 5600 block of The Alameda on Dec. 7, also in Northeast Baltimore. He was transported to an area hospital but later died of his injuries.

Detectives from the BPD Homicide unit are investigating both murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824. Callers can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.