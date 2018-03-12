Beyonce and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Stadium Tour

On the morning of Monday, March 12, the Internet began buzzing with “Beys”, as music’s royal couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce announced dates for their “On the Run II” stadium tour, via social media.

The international tour will begin June 6, in Cardiff, and stop in 15 cities, before kicking off the 21-date North American shows in Cleveland on July 25.

On the Run II (OTR II) is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Fans of the Carters have a week to get their funds ready for the concert as tickets will officially go on sale to the general public at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets on Monday, March 19. Super fans, such as official members of the “Beyhive” and Tidal subscribers, can sign up for pre-sale tickets, which will become available on March 14, at 9 a.m. in North America and 10 a.m. in the UK.

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II tour and thus, cardholders will have pre-sale opportunities for shows in the UK, Europe and the United States from March 14 at noon through March 17 at 5 p.m.

News of the tour first leaked last week when Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages accidentally announced a date for the tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on July 30. The posts were expeditiously deleted, but not without Complex, first capturing a screenshot, giving hope to Jay and Bey fans for a new tour.

While they have made appearances in each other’s performances, the couple has not officially toured together since the first instillation of “On the Run” in 2014, which supported Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” and Beyonce’s self-titled 2013 album.

On the Run II comes after the success of, Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Jay-Z’s “4:44”.

According to Variety, the DMV is the second stop on the North American leg of OTR II, and will be held at FedEx Field on July 28.