Bolden Re-Assumes Leadership of Reed Smith

One of the District of Columbia’s leading litigators and a growing progressive voices on television and radio recently once took the helm of one of the city’s top law firms for a second time.

On Dec. 17, prestigious law firm Reed Smith announced that A. Scott Bolden will resume the role of managing partner. Bolden held the position from 2008-2014 and replaces Gary Thompson, who is retiring/leaving to pursue other options/being fired.

“Scott is a seasoned, successful leader who has his finger on the pulse of the firm’s strategic assets and culture and the legal market in Washington, D.C.,” Sandy Thomas, Reed Smith’s global managing partner, said in statement. “We are grateful for Gary’s contributions in this role, and are confident the transition will be a smooth one with Scott again taking the helm.”

Reed Smith is considered by legal industry experts as one of the top 20 Global firms in the world and it has expertise in corporate and finance, civil and criminal litigation and international law.

The firm is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has 1,800 lawyers in 27 offices in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Bolden is known throughout the Washington, D.C. area as a top trial and white-collar defense lawyer who has companies and individuals as clients.

Bolden, who got his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and his juris doctorate from the Howard University School of Law, said he is elated to lead the firm’s District branch again.

“I look forward to another opportunity to lead Reed Smith’s Washington office,” Bolden said. “The attorneys and staff here are a strong, capable team dedicated to serving clients and advancing the rule of law, in Washington’s highly competitive legal market. We continue to look at growth in the D.C. office, especially in our five key industry areas-financial services, life sciences/healthcare, energy and natural resources, entertainment and media and shipping.”

Bolden joined Reed Smith in 1991 after working four years with D.C. Superior Court Judge Luke C. Moore and the New York County District Attorney as a prosecutor. Bolden holds the distinction of being the first Black associate at Reed Smith to be promoted to a full equity partnership.

Throughout the years Bolden has discussed national and international issues with the AFRO and such outlets as CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. He has also served as a host with TV One’s former talk show “NewsOne with Roland Martin.”

Bolden is the former chairman of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and the D.C. Democratic State Committee. In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic at-large seat on the D.C. Council that was held by Phil Mendelson .

Bolden has been honored by Morehouse and the Howard law school and has served on governing and advisory bodies of those institutions. The National Bar Association honored him with its Presidential Star Award in 2014 and a room at the Southeast Tennis & Learning Center in Southeast Washington is named for him.

Bolden is also a member of the prestigious Economic Club, the Federal City Council and a 1997 graduate of Leadership Washington. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi and the Washington chapter of The Boule.