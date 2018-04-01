Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Says If Black People Get to Say “N*gga,” White People Should Be Able to Say It Too

By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett recently said publicly that if Black people get to use the N-word, White people should be able to use the term, too.

Garrett, a 22-year-old defensive end that was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, used his personal Twitter account to voice his frustration over African Americans thinking they can use the word “N*gga,” yet prohibit other races from using it.

“I will never under the usage of the N-word.. who can say it and who can’t say it, when and why you should be offended by it. Either everyone should say it or no one should it,” Garrett tweeted.

One of Garrett’s Twitter followers responded to his post, attempting to explain how some Black people use the racially offensive term because they’ve “reclaimed it and use it as a term of endearment.” But Garrett replied back, challenging the follower’s logic.

“So if it’s a term of endearment why can’t someone outside of our race use it once they become close to them? It’s still a racial slur otherwise we wouldn’t get offended by it,” Garrett tweeted. “I’m tired of hearing the N-word or being referred to as one by anyone no matter your race, tired of the hard R or “a” argument, I’m surely tired of hearing people being offended by it when used by another ethnicity. If we don’t want anyone using it then we shouldn’t.”

Garrett went on to explain how he believes the term fuels division and tension in the country.

“I keep hearing the word reclaimed, but for what? For unity? Why can’t we unite as a people without color instead of playing a game of “who can, who can’t?” said Garrett. “We must embrace our culture but we need to heal and destroy the borders. That word is a border.”