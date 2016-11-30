Councilman Charged with Drunk Driving

by: The Associated Press

A Prince George’s County Council member has been charged with drunken driving.

Maryland state police say Council member Mel Franklin crashed a county-owned vehicle into a car at a red light on Nov. 21 in Upper Marlboro, Md. Police say two people in the car he hit were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say Franklin was later charged with driving while impaired and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other offenses.

Police say Franklin left the scene after the accident. Police say when a trooper found him, he was about 70 yards away and walking back to the scene.

Franklin didn’t return messages seeking comment, and court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Franklin is a Democrat from Upper Marlboro who has served on the council since 2010.