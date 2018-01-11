D.C. Area MLK Events

Rock Creek Conservancy MLK Weekend of Service

Rock Creek Conservancy, in partnership with the National Park Service, and Montgomery County Parks, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with their annual MLK Weekend of Service, a weekend full of events at 12 sites throughout the Rock Creek watershed, from Jan. 13-20. This multi-day volunteer event will address local environmental problems related to litter and invasive plant species while supporting a nationwide effort to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” Volunteers will participate in a variety of events designed to bring together local communities to protect and enhance the public lands that surround Rock Creek. To find an event and sign up to volunteer, visit rockcreekconservancy.org.

…………………………………………………………………………………..

Islamic Relief USA Martin Luther King Day of Service

2315 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., SE

As part of Martin Luther King Day of Service, on Jan. 15, and with January being National Mentoring Month, Islamic Relief USA staff and volunteers will participate in Mid-Atlantic America’s Islamic Heritage Museum Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the museum, located at 2315 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., SE. Volunteers will distribute 500 hot meals, set up four coffee/hot chocolate stations along the parade route, and participate in the parade. In addition, museum founder and curator Brother Amir Muhammad will speak about the legacies of Dr. King and legendary boxer/humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Ali’s birthday would have been on Jan. 17, which also marks the 2nd Annual International Mentoring Day. Volunteers are still being accepted. To volunteer, sign up at irusa.org/volunteer.

…………………………………………………………………………………..

2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade

Anacostia Park entrance on Good Hope Road and MLK Jr. Ave., SE

On Jan. 15, residents and the Mayor’s office are scheduled to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the nation’s capital. Marchers will at 11 a.m. at Anacostia Park entrance on Good Hope Road and MLK Jr. Ave., SE. Parade will end at Barry Farm Recreation and Aquatic Center. Whether you can march with us or simply be an observer, all are welcome!

…………………………………………………………………………………..

The Memorial Foundation Hosts 7th Annual Wreath Laying, Day of Reflection, Reconciliation at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

1964 Independence Ave., SW

The Memorial Foundation, which was responsible for building the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, located at 1964 Independence Ave., SW, on the National Mall, is pleased to present an inspiring day of reflection and reconciliation at the memorial on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. The holiday honoring Dr. King will mark the seventh anniversary of the foundation’s tribute to the civil rights activist through prayer and the wreath laying ceremony. Speakers for this year’s event include: Ryan Zinke, secretary of interior; Christopher A. Wray, eighth director of the FBI; and Martin Luther King, III, co-founder, The Drum Major Institute. Eugene Scott, a reporter with the Washington Post will serve as the master of ceremony. Musical selections will be provided by The People’s Community Baptist Church Men’s Choir. The commemoration is free and open to the public.

…………………………………………………………………………………..

National Action Networks Annual Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

Mayflower Renaissance Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave

Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) announced Tuesday a full slate of events in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15. NAN will host events in Washington, D.C. The annual King Day breakfast will kick the day off in Washington by honoring prominent national union figures and community leaders that have contributed to Dr. King’s vision over the past year. The breakfast is scheduled to be held at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Special attendees include Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president, NAN; Randi Weingarten, president, AFT; Janaye Ingram, director National Partnerships, Airbnb; Baxter Leach, 1968 Sanitation Striker, Memphis AFSCME Local 1733; and Joe Madison, Civil Rights Activist and Radio Talk Show Host, SiriusXM Urban View.

…………………………………………………………………………………..

Arlington, VA.

Islamic Relief USA MLK Service

825 South Taylor St.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Jan. 15, Islamic Relief USA volunteers will package approximately 10,000 pounds of produce at Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, 825 South Taylor St. Volunteers are still being accepted. To volunteer, sign up at irusa.org/volunteer.

====================================

CHURCH EVENTS

Great Mount Calvary Launches ‘Keep the Fire Burning’ Series

610 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church, located at 610 Rhode Island Ave., NE, is scheduled to launch a four-week series titled “Keep the Fire Burning 2018.” The series is slated to begin on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Jasmin Sculark. The series will be held every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the month. Other guest speakers include Bishop Michael Rogers, Pastor Will grandberry and Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes.

Washington National Cathedral Celebrates Dr. King

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Washington National Cathedral, in conjunction with the Advancement Project D.C., Howard University and the Episcopal Church, is scheduled to host a celebration honoring Dr. Martin L. King Jr., titled “Awake and in Motion: 50 Years of MLK” on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. The free event will be held at the cathedral, located at 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, and will feature live performances from the Children of the Gospel, the Howard University Choir, the Washington National Cathedral house band, and other artists. Doors are slated to open at 3:30 p.m.