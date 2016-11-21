Dave Chappelle to Unleash 3 Netflix Comedy Specials in 2017

by: The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years — a trio of specials to be released on Netflix simultaneously in 2017.

FILE - In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years. A trio of specials will be released on Netflix simultaneously in 2017. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
No exact date was given by Netflix, which said one of the specials is being produced exclusively for the network. Two additional never-before-seen specials “come directly from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault,” Netflix said.

Chappelle’s comedy career includes movie roles in “The Nutty Professor,” ”Con Air” and “Blue Streak.” In 2003, he achieved heightened fame and critical acclaim as mastermind of his Comedy Central sketch series, “Chappelle’s Show,” until his abrupt exit in its third season.

Earlier this month, he made his hosting debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” mixing one-liners with serious jabs at race relations and politics.

