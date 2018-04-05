By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, syoes@afro.com

Why is veteran Baltimore City Del. Curt Anderson (D-43) stepping down as chair of the Baltimore delegation to the Maryland House of Delegates, a position he has held for 12 years?

Anderson said in a statement on April 4, that a new chair will be voted on during the group’s regularly scheduled meeting on April 6.

Anderson, who entered the House of Delegates initially in 1983, did not provide any specific reason why he has decided to step down as the Baltimore delegation’s chair, although he says he still plans to run for re-election.

However, sources familiar with the situation have told the AFRO Anderson’s abrupt resignation may be connected to pending charges of sexual misconduct being leveled at the veteran legislator.

As the #metoo movement continues to surge, one woman, who did not want to be identified, told the AFRO that Anderson physically groped her in his Annapolis office several years ago, when she was an 18-year-old high school senior. She was working in Annapolis as a high school intern.

The AFRO reached out to Anderson’s office for a comment, but the delegate did not return our phone calls before press time.