Former O’s Outfielder Albert Belle Reportedly Arrested

Former Baltimore Orioles star Albert Belle was arrested in Arizona Sunday for drunk driving and indecent exposure, according to reports.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Belle was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count being considered an “extreme DUI.”

Belle, 51, played 12 years of Major League Baseball, earning five All-Star appearances and five Silver Slugger Awards. His best years were with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox during the mid-90s, but he ended his career in Baltimore playing for the Orioles in 1999 and 2000.

Belle has a long history of controversy, dating back to his active career. He was caught using a corked bat in 1994 and was sued for nearly a million dollars in 1996 for chasing down teenagers who egged his home. Belle later served 90 days in jail in 2006 for stalking his ex-girlfriend.