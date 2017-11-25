Funeral for Atlanta Rapper Bambino Gold in Alabama Home Town

by: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The funeral for an Atlanta-based rapper who was killed with a cousin has been held in his home town in Alabama.

Funeral director Washalyn Steele of E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home says the service for Edward Reeves was held Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

Reeves, who performed as Bambino Gold, and his cousin Kendrick “Skooly” Stokes were reported missing Nov. 7.

Their bodies were found more than a week later, about three to four miles apart. Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Funeral director Anne Phillips of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home says that Stokes’ funeral will be Dec. 2 at Free Will Baptist Church in Montgomery.