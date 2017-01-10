For immediate release:

January 10, 2017

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Celebrate Korean American Day

Issues Proclamation in Honor of 114th Anniversary of Korean Immigrants’ Arrival to U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today issued a statewide proclamation celebrating Korean American Day in Maryland. The proclamation was presented to Korean American leaders at a ceremony in recognition of the significant contributions of the Korean American community to Maryland and the United States. Korean American Day is acknowledged annually on January 13, commemorating the day in 1903 when the first Korean immigrants arrived to America in Honolulu, Hawaii. This year marks the 114th anniversary of their arrival.

“I cannot overstate the significance of the Korean American community to the State of Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “They contribute so much to our economy and to the rich fabric of our society. I am proud to call myself a ‘hanguk sahwi,’ or ‘son-in-law’ to the people of Korea.”

Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan shared in the celebration by hosting a reception for members of the Korean American community, including Consul General Dong Gi Kim, members of the Korean Embassy, and leaders in the Korean American community, at the State House in Annapolis.

Governor Hogan has maintained strong ties with the Korean community since taking office two years ago. In May 2015, Governor Hogan visited Seoul, Korea while on a 12-day economic development trade mission, forming strong partnerships to strengthen economic and educational ties between South Korea and Maryland. In November 2016, the Hogan administration built on the success of the trade mission when it facilitated an agreement between Korea Electric Power Corporation, LS Industrial Systems, and Montgomery College to build an environmentally friendly microgrid on the school’s Germantown campus. In addition, First Lady Yumi Hogan is a native of Jeollanam Province, a rural part of South Korea. First Lady Hogan is the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States.