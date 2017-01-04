Jill P. Carter to Head Baltimore City’s Civil Rights Office

Former Del. Jill P. Carter has started her new job in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration as director of the city’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement.

“I am excited to have Jill Carter join my staff to lead the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. “She is a city resident whose legal and judicial background, as well as her legislative and community experiences, will bode well for the agency.”

Carter has served in the House of Delegates since 2003, representing Baltimore’s 41st Legislative District. In her new position, she will manage investigations on civil rights violations such as complaints against the city’s police force, fair employment practices, and wage laws. The move comes as Baltimore and the Department of Justice are negotiating a consent decree between the department and the Baltimore City Police Department. In August, the Department of Justice released a scathing reporting detailing the long-standing constitutional violations committed against primarily African-Americans by the police in Baltimore.

The office handles local civil rights issues and oversees the Civilian Review Board, the only Baltimore City entity authorized to independently investigate the police. It also oversees the Community Relations Commission which enforces the Ban the Box law, making it illegal for employers to check criminal records during the application process.

Throughout her time serving in the House of Delegates, Carter was a vocal critic of former Mayor Martin O’Malley’s “zero tolerance policy” on crime as it pressured officers to make more arrests and many did not produce any charges. She has also been a proponent of fair housing practices and was actively against Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) rate hikes in 2007.

Selection to fill Carter’s delegate vacancy for the 41st District is set for Jan. 18.