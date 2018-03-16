Kaepernick Spotted Running QB Drills in Houston

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was seen by reporters engaging in several quarterback passing drills in what appeared to be a private workout session on March 15 in Houston, Texas.

Kaepernick was first spotted by Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, who immediately took to Twitter to post videos of Kaepernick’s activities. Robinson’s videos of what he reported as a 90-minute workout session were a tad blurry due to him zooming in to record from a far distance; apparently there was staffers there attempting to stop Robinson from capturing the video footage.

“Unfortunately the staffers shut down any quality video opportunities (you can hear the guy already sweating me),” Robinson tweeted with a short video clip of Kaepernick throwing a pass with speed and accuracy. “This was taken during Kaepernick’s warmup. The best stuff, when his arm was loose, was a good hour later.”

TMZ Sports was able to obtain video footage of the workout session up close and personal, where you could clearly see Kaepernick making NFL-caliber throws.

It was the first time in about two years that fans were able to see Kaepernick throwing passes and running drills on a football field, causing speculation over whether he might be close to a deal with an NFL team—perhaps the Houston Texans since his workout was in Houston.

But Robinson said he didn’t see any NFL team scouts on site, and the Texans were unaware of Kaepernick’s workout in Houston.

“It just looked like Kaepernick was grinding on his own dime,” he said.

According to Kaepernick’s trainer, Josh Hidalgo, the free agent quarterback has actually been “grinding” in training sessions non-stop since he was first released from his contract with the 49ers back in January 2017.

“We haven’t stopped throwing, training and preparing,” Hidalgo told TMZ. “To say he’s dedicated is an understatement … Even when we’re traveling we put in that work.”