Meet the African American Candidates in Prince George’s County

By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, jwright@afro.com

Prince George’s County has some major candidates running for election this year, including in the gubernatorial, delegates, senate, and county executive race. With a low voting turnout in Maryland’s last gubernatorial primary, candidates are starting early to make their platforms clear and encouraging residents to vote. This year’s primary election is on Tuesday, June 26 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Early voting is from Thursday, June 14 through June 21 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The general election is on Tuesday, November 6.

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates

Rushern L. Baker is the county executive for Prince George’s County. Baker’s platform is economic growth for all areas of Maryland; improving the state’s education system for all young Marylanders and instituting stronger ethics reform and transparency.

Ben Jealous is the former president and CEO of the NAACP. Jealous wants to lower health care costs for all Marylanders, create jobs for all that include worker protections and a living wage as well as paying teachers competitive salaries and making sure that lottery money that is allocated for education doesn’t go for something else. This is his first run for public office.

District 24

Tiffany Alston

Tiffany Alston served in the House of Delegates from January 2011-January 2013 before being convicted in state court for misuse of campaign funds for wedding expenses. Alston is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and has a juris doctorate from the University of the District of Columbia School of Law. She is considered a progressive on social issues and is sensitive to the needs of seniors and young people in the educational system and those starting out in life.

Joanne C. Benson was elected to the State Senate in 2010 after serving nearly two decades in the House of Delegates. Benson wants to improve the state’s educational system and make sure that seniors are being served well by the state.

Everett D. Browning Sr.

District 25

Angela M. Angel is a member of the House of Delegates who is running for the State Senate seat. She is a passionate advocate for those who suffer from domestic abuse and said she wants to help improve the educational system in the county.

Melony Griffith is a former member of the House of Delegates and a former chair of the Prince George’s County House delegation running for State Senate. Griffith supports health care for all Marylanders and economic growth in economically depressed areas.

Wala Blegay previously served on the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission and is the only woman running for State Delegate in District 25. She currently serve as counsel for the DC Nurses Association and is a talk show host for the “Chat With a Lawyer” TV show, and said she is interested in improving education, building safer communities and finding resources for small businesses.

P.G. County Executive

Angela Alsobrooks is the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. She said she supports large scale development in the county but would like to see more entrepreneurship. She also wants to strengthen the K-12 education system and is open to a change in the school system’s managerial leadership.

Donna F. Edwards served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2008- 2015. Edwards said she wants to prioritize the county’s economic emphasis with a bend toward small and minority businesses doing well and work with the school system so that it can have a workforce that is employable.

Anthony Muse is a state senator who said he wants to build a strong county economy with living wages and support for small and minority businesses. In addition, he wants stronger county support for veterans and he wants to county to support more affordable housing.