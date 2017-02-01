The world premiere of a new musical “SHAKE LOOSE An Evening of Moods Blues & Icons,” featuring the music and lyrics of Thomas W. Jones, William Hubbard and William Knowles is scheduled to be held at the MetroStage, 1201 N Royal Street, from Jan. 28-March 6. A musical odyssey of African American people in the 20th century, SHAKE LOOSE celebrates music born of the gospel tradition, and Black icons, who invented the jazz, blues, and rhythm and blues of this past century. For ticket reservations call the theatre at 703-548-9044 or online at metrostage.org. The venue is handicap accessible. Free parking is available.
MetroStage Presents SHAKE LOOSE
Alexandria, Va.: 1201 N Royal Street
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Photo by Chris Banks) /
