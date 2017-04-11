Mobile Job Center Powered by BGE and Exelon to Serve Baltimore Communities

BALTIMORE–The Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) and Exelon today proudly announced the launch of the new Mobile Job Center powered by BGE and Exelon. This Job Center on wheels is the first of its kind in the Baltimore region and will travel to neighborhoods across the city to help job seekers search and apply for employment. The Job Center is made possible thanks to a three-year $600,000 commitment from BGE and Exelon and will officially hit the road in May.

The Mobile Job Center features 13 computer work stations with satellite internet access, employee reference materials and access to library online databases and resources. A team of employment experts will staff the Center four days a week, including Saturdays, to provide one-on-one assistance conducting job searches and preparing for interviews. The Job Center will also have a presence at festivals and community events.

“This is a great example of the partnerships we are building to enhance workforce development opportunities that positively impact the lives of our customers and power economic development in the region,” said BGE CEO and Exelon Foundation Board Member Calvin G. Butler Jr. “We are honored to partner with the Enoch Pratt Free Library on this vital jobs initiative and our hope is that the Mobile Job Center becomes a model for the region.”

“This new vehicle allows the library to take the job services we already offer beyond the walls of our branches to serve communities that have high unemployment and where access to a Pratt location may be challenging,” says Gordon Krabbe, Acting CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. “We are most appreciative of this gift and partnership with BGE/Exelon that has turned this vision into a reality.”

In addition to the Job Center contributions, Exelon also made a generous $400,000 contribution to the Campaign for Central Library Renovations to support the Computer Commons, an area with computer work stations where patrons can find jobs, seek housing, research information or access free internet service.