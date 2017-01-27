NAACP President and Members Return to Alabama Monday for Court Hearing

NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks and five other members of the civil rights group arrested during a sit-in will appear before an Alabama judge on Monday before attending another rally at Noon near Senator Jeff Sessions’ district office.

The six men and women with the NAACP are returning for their court date to face misdemeanor charges from the Jan. 4 protest inside the office of Sen. Sessions, whose nomination for Attorney General has been opposed by the NAACP as well as thousands of civil rights activists, legal scholars and regular Americans.

In addition to Brooks, an attorney and minister who has led the NAACP since 2014, police charged five others for for taking part in the protest: Alabama NAACP State Conference President Benard Simelton, Mobile NAACP Branch President Lizetta McConnell, NAACP Youth & College Director Stephen Green, NAACP Youth Fellow Devon Crawford and Joe Keffer, a volunteer with the Alabama Moral Movement.

After the hearing on Monday morning, Brooks and company will join a rally by local NAACP members taking place outside the offices of Senator Sessions at 3900 College Lane South, Mobile, AL 36608 at Noon (central time) to address supporters and possibly participate in a direct action.

“In this past month, people across the country have made their objections clear, and have joined with the NAACP to stand for an Attorney General that will honor civil rights, champion police reform and uphold the promises of the U.S. constitution for all people,” President Brooks said. “Our president and our senators should understand what this nation is telling them loud and clear: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is not an appropriate choice for this crucial federal position, and we must reject this nominee.”

Monday’s court appearance and rally come one day before Senators on the Committee of the Judiciary are scheduled to discuss Sessions’ nomination. If approved, his confirmation would then go to the full Senate for a vote.

In addition to testifying before the Senate committee against Sessions’ confirmation on Jan. 11, Brooks and the NAACP have been working with a coalition of civil rights groups encouraging Americans to call their senators at 1-877-959-6082 to oppose the nomination. Thousands of calls have been made to all 100 senators.

NAACP Rally in Mobile, AL with President Cornell William Brooks

When: Monday January 30, 2017 at Noon (CST)

Where: 3900 College Lane South, Mobile, Al 36608