Names Begin to Circulate for Next County Executive

While Prince George’s County Executive Rushern T. Baker IV counts down his final days and contemplates his next political move, not many people have been paying attention to Maryland State Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-26) and State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks; the names that are being bandied about the most to replace him.

Alsobrooks, with supporters among the influential Maryland Business Roundtable, has been making her rounds to local churches touting partnerships for domestic violence initiatives. The former Jack Johnson protégée and first woman to hold the position of State’s Attorney,

has increased her public profile during the last six months with dozens of appearances and speaking engagements at community events. She has not hinted at when or if she will make a public announcement on her future political plans, but with the primary next June (2018), something could happen soon.

The same can be said for Muse, who had a major fundraiser last month that drew a large gathering to a minority-owned hotel in Largo. During that fundraiser, Muse made it a point to remind supporters he had been fighting for community issues: helping to get the power back on at Lynnhill Condominiums and calling for accountability from Prince George’s County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maxwell and school board members in the wake of losing Head Start funding and a series of abuse incidents involving school age children.

Muse, in his third term, ran for county executive in 2002 where he was defeated by Jack Johnson. He said at the fundraiser that he would be making an announcement about his future in the “very near” future. Muse has also been meeting with small groups of loyal supporters around the county.

Another interesting race will be that of state’s attorney, if Alsobrooks runs for county executive. Former Maryland State Delegate Aisha Braveboy, who finished second to Brian Frost in the race for Maryland State Attorney General, is expected to run along with Maryland Delegate Eric Barron (D-24th) who is sure to have the backing of Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-24th). Baker Aide Mike Lyles is also expected to challenge for the position.

Council Rep. Mel Franklin (D-Upper Marlboro) was once counted as a serious contender for the county executive position, but some of the shine has come off the once promising political star after being charged last November with driving under the influence in a crash in a county-owned vehicle that injured two people. This incident has led to public outcry regarding the way the county allows public officials to use vehicles.

Friends close to Franklin insist he plans to continue in public service and will likely run for one of the two recently created county-wide seats. There are announced candidates, although District 7 Rep. Karen Toles is expected to throw her hat in the ring.

Bruce Branch is the founder of Branch Communications, a small business dedicated to empowering and providing assistance to minority business owners and faith-based organizations. He is best known as an award-winning journalist, orator, author, community activist, businessman, civic leader and spiritual leader for people who suffer from debilitating life controlling problems.