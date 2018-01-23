Prosecutor: Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Facing Perjury Charges

by: The Associated Press
/ (Courtesy Photo) /
0
57

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore county schools superintendent is facing charges of perjury over his financial disclosure forms and ties to companies that contracted with the district.

Former Baltimore county schools superintendent Shaun Dallas Dance. (Courtesy Photo)

Maryland’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that Shaun Dallas Dance failed to disclose that he worked for SUPES Academy and the related company Synesi Associates. Authorities said Dance negotiated no-bid contracts with the firms on behalf of Baltimore County schools.

Prosecutors alleged that Dance claimed to have no outside income in 2012 when he was paid $13,500 by Synesi and $500 by SUPES.

Authorities also said that Dance denied receiving income from his firm Deliberate Excellence Consulting. The charges allege that he received $72,000 in 2013 from Deliberate for services rendered to Synesi and others.

It is unclear if Dance has a lawyer.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY