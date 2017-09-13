Rap Artist Uses Music to Enlighten District

Washington D.C.-based artist Lightshow is working on a second album to enlighten others who are caught in dire situations.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose name is Larinzo Lambright Williams, is from Southeast, D.C.

He told the AFRO Sept. 7 that he will be releasing new material “super soon.” Before he was given the name Lightshow by friends and family, he said he was know as Young Zoe, a nickname stemming from his full name.

“You know where I come from, I know I’m a rare light,” he said. Williams’ said his next album “Kalorama Heights” is slated to be released soon. An official date has not been given.

The new music is a reference to the luxurious Northwest neighborhood where former President Barack Obama and his family currently reside, along with other politicians and first-families, like President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor.

The high-income neighborhood is an inspiration for Williams’ album that he said is about gentrification in the District and achieving goals.

He said Obama’s journey from the South Side of Chicago to Kalorama relates to his Southeast, D.C. upbringing and how he too can be successful.

“I don’t have to be the president…I can be a regular person and be able to stay using what I got. It’s about shooting for the stars,” Williams said.

The D.C.-based artist headlined at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Sept. 8. In 2013, Williams released his first mixtape “Life Sentence”, and the third installment of the mixtape debuted as his first album in 2016 titled, “Life Sentence 3.”

The young artist said he has traveled the country sharing his rhymes with energetic audiences at places like the BET Experience in Los Angeles, Calif. and the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Williams attended Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George’s County, Md. and Assumption Catholic School in Southeast, D.C.

He said his music is motivational and is a mirror of his environment, “I make music reflective of things I see around me.”

Living in an area familiar to crime and poverty, Williams explained how he wants to make music that inspires people and provides an alternative to violence.

“It’s not as much what goes on, as it is why it goes on,” he said. Williams said that a lack of communication and compassion can lead to gun play and death. “I just want to challenge the way we think,” he said.

The talented entrepreneur said he learned his words were powerful at a young age when he wrote a heartfelt poem for his mother, Alisa Lambright, after she had a tough day at work.

The poem brought Lambright to tears, according to Williams, and he said that was the moment he realized his speech could cause emotion. He said it sparked a “vibe” in him.

As a youngster, Williams said he was afraid to perform alone, so he rapped in a group called 86 Trap Stars with his friends, Star Mheezy and Big Shaad.

Williams’ music career exceeded the group and he began his solo journey, but the group continues to work together as shared business owners of their brand, 86 America, which is a publishing, merchandising, music and management company.

“Its just a way that we can all have a piece of something,” he continued.

On Sep. 16, Williams is slated to perform at the D.C. Flower Fest at the RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.

“I want to be a major part of the culture for as long as I’m breathing,” he said.