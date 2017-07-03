Synergy Visual Arts Exhibition – Opening Night

The D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities presents a visual arts exhibition featuring some of the District’s finest visual artists applying for the Fiscal Year 2018 Arts and Humanities Fellowship Program (AHFP). Each artist has submitted a piece that represents their body of work and artistic perspective.This exhibition captures the broad scope of the District’s dynamic art scene and provides an opportunity for the artists to express their visions directly to the public and a panel of peer reviewers. Admission is free. This event will be held in the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Center, 200 I Street SE on July 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. To register for this event, visit eventbrite.com.