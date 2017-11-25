Time Magazine Says Trump’s Got It Wrong

45’s Latest Ego Excursion

by: Jill Colvin Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) /
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) —Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

