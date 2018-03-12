Two Sexual Assaults in Two Days Reported at Hopkins

Despite what seems like a demonstrative security presence on and around the campus of Johns Hopkins University, two sexual assaults have been reported at the school within a few days of each other.

Multiple Baltimore media outlets are reporting that a female student filed a complaint of sexual assault with Hopkins officials on March 11. Allegedly, the incident took place Feb. 2, in the 300 block of N. Charles St. According to university officials, both individuals have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On March 9, another female student filed a report with Hopkins officials alleging she was sexually assaulted by a male student on March 3, inside the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house on the Homewood campus of the school.

According to a Feb. 23 report in The Hub, a Johns Hopkins University magazine, a 2015 survey of Hopkins students indicated about 15 percent, or nearly one in seven, “had experienced some type of unwanted sexual behavior while at the institution. Those students were unlikely to formally report it to someone in an official capacity, and many were unaware of the campus resources available to them, the survey found,” according to the magazine. After the recent reported assaults, Hopkins issued the following reminder to students:

Sexual Assault Help Line. Talk with a counselor and seek support for emotional trauma. At the University, victims may speak with a confidential counselor by calling the University’s Sexual Assault Help Line (410-516-7333).

Report to Campus Security or Baltimore City Police. Timely and accurate reporting is critical to crime prevention. Everyone is reminded to contact Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777 or Baltimore City Police at 911 immediately to report any suspicious person(s) or activity.