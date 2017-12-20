Volunteers Needed to Serve Meals to D.C.’s Needy

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Michigan Avenue NE, will provide meals for hundreds of poor, homeless, elderly, and needy individuals living in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. More than one thousand Christmas dinners are served each year in the National Shrine Cafeteria and another thousand are delivered to shut-ins. Volunteers are needed to fill many different positions. Register to volunteer on eventbrite.com.