Washington Blows a Chance to Make Playoffs with Loss to NY Giants

Despite facing an opponent with nothing to play for, Washington’s NFL team was eliminated from playoff contention after Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions in a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants on Jan. 1 in Landover, Md.

As long as the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game didn’t end in a tie, Washington would have made the playoffs with a win over New York. Instead, the defending NFC East champions will be preparing for the offseason.

Cousins was intercepted twice by New York cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, including his second with just over a minute to play and Washington on a potential game-winning drive. Cousins finished 22-of-35 for 285 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Washington’s offense looked flat and lacked urgency from the beginning, and New York’s defense shut them out in the first half. Washington offensive line struggled as Cousins was sacked three times in the first half; in comparison, the offensive line only allowed 19 sacks in the 15 previous games.

New York took a 10-0 lead with an early field goal and a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Rashad Jennings. Despite already clinching the No. 5 seed in the NFC, Giants coach Bob McAdoo still played starting quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., along with other key starters on defense.

Washington scored its first points with 26 seconds left in the third quarter when kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 32-yard field goal. Midway through the fourth quarter, Washington tied the game, 10-10, after Cousins completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed.

With just over two minutes left to play, New York reclaimed the lead, 13-10, with a 40-yard field goal. On the following drive, Cousins and company only marched 32 yards on five plays before the season-ending interception by Rodgers-Cromartie.

Washington would get the ball back after a punt, but New York scored on the final snap when Reed tried to throw a lateral and the ball bounced into the hands of Giants cornerback Trevin Wade, who returned it for a touchdown.

Manning played almost the entire game and completed 17-of-27 for 180 yards.

Washington will enter the offseason with questions about veteran receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, as both contracts expire in the offseason. Cousins also faces uncertainty in his future, as Washington’s management has to decide whether he will remain their starting quarterback for the long haul.

Washington finished the season with a record of 8-7-1.